Neolithic and Bronze AgeIt is quite a climb to reach Seefin passage mound in Co. Wicklow, but a rewarding one. The entrance to the passage is very narrow and quite a squeeze, however there is a gaping hole in the corbelled roof and the inner chambers and passage can be accessed via that. A beautifully situated monument with great views in all directions. The cairn is quite large and quartz litters the site, as is usual at these places.

Image submitted by Langster