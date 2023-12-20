Submitted by enkidu41 on Sunday, 14 January 2024 (9927 reads)
Iron Age and Later PrehistoryHillfort in Norfolk. This hillfort is difficult to interpret. It is roughly oval in plan surrounded by earth ramparts. It stands within the village of Upper Tasburgh, and Tasburgh church lies within the fort near its southern side. The best preserved ramparts lie on the northern side where there is still an ancient hedgerow. Excavation has shown that the fort was inhabited in the Middle Saxon Period (650-850 AD) up to 1200 AD. Image submitted by Dodomad
Springs and Holy WellsThe Nymphaeum or water shrine at Chedworth Roman Villa (NT) in Gloucestershire. Likely to have been a pre-existing spring with associated divinities before the Romans arrived, and the reason for the siting of the villa. Now two 5th-6th century radiocarbon dates give the mid range date for the mosaics construction would be AD 475-495, so two to three generations beyond the time we previously thought people occupied villas in style. Image submitted by Dodomad
StonehengeStonehenge needs no introduction of course, and many other sites on the web cover it in detail, so I won't say much more. Just enjoy our unrivalled collection of images and see the comments lower down for links to all the latest Stonehenge research. Image submitted by Bladup
Neolithic and Bronze AgeA cairn near Cefn y Capel with a 5m diameter of loose and earthbound stone that's raised to about 0.6m at its highest point. It lies on north-west sloping ground and it has two hut circles in close proximity. Either of the two route to visit it are challenging but the views make up for it. Image submitted by TAlanJones
Roman, Greek and ClassicalCity dating back to 3000 BCE. There are remains of the Palace of Aiges, theatre and habitations. The site also has about 300 small Iron Age tumuli as well as the large tumuli of Macedonian Kings listed separately. (see the nearby sites list on our page) Image submitted by Dodomad
Neolithic and Bronze AgeA prehistoric copper mine on the eastern slopes of Knockboy mountain in the townland of Carrigacat and Milleen, Co Cork. The mine consists of a single horizontal working, driven at an angle of 275 degrees into the rock-face. The overall length of the working is 5m. Image submitted by GaelicLaird
Neolithic and Bronze AgeIt is quite a climb to reach Seefin passage mound in Co. Wicklow, but a rewarding one. The entrance to the passage is very narrow and quite a squeeze, however there is a gaping hole in the corbelled roof and the inner chambers and passage can be accessed via that. A beautifully situated monument with great views in all directions. The cairn is quite large and quartz litters the site, as is usual at these places. Image submitted by Langster
Neolithic and Bronze AgeA low lying bronze age round barrow in a prominent position, though itself not prominent, with good views especially towards the coast. It is sited just to the east of the Quakers Causeway (path) and about 300ft to the north west of Black Howes. Image submitted by johndhunter
Pre-ColumbianThe cemetery protects seven pre-European contact effigy mounds, dating from 700 to 1200 CE. The earthworks are shaped like a goose flying down a slope toward Lake Wingra, two panthers, and a linear shape. Three more linear mounds have been destroyed by cemetery development and the goose's head was destroyed by grading for the railroad. Image submitted by AKFisher
Neolithic and Bronze AgePair of Standing Stones in Co.Down. Quite impressive stones located in this private burial place so permission to enter is more than recommended. It is not clear whether it is a stone alignment or the last remnant of a vanished court tomb. Both stones have a flat top and are slightly leaning. Image submitted by ladrin
Neolithic and Bronze AgeThis little circle lies on a lower slope of Barnacuille surveying Broad Haven and the cliffs of Rinroe on the promontory of Benwee Head, Co. Mayo. There are six stones left: five are 1.4 metres high and pointed, while the sixth is a taller, rectangular outlier. 200 metres west are the indefinite remains of a court-tomb. Image submitted by Murph
Neolithic and Bronze AgeRecumbent Stone Circle in Angus. The circle itself is pretty disrupted. Only five stones remain upright, though a drawing I've seen from the 1950's showed 6 upright at that time. It sits on a mound, and on investigation appears to have been two concentric circles at one time. Many stones are now fallen, and others have been utilised in nearby dykes. It's in a pretty stunning location though, and worth a look. Image submitted by PeteCrane5
Iron Age and Later PrehistoryHillfort in Gwynedd probably built by the Ordovices. There are 3 earth ramparts which are in good condition although they are overgrown. None of the huts and buildings have survived and I think the rocks have been used to build a small wall on the east side of the fort. Image submitted by TAlanJones
Neolithic and Bronze AgeThe complex is made up of fifty funerary structures and artificial caves in the shape of a circular chamber with entrances at various levels. Also notable is a large megalithic construction with a wide corridor carved into the sandstone rock, which can be related to the covered gallery megalithic burials. Image submitted by kalcoatl
Excavations find evidence for quarrying, crop processing and potential ritual activity - and the possibility that Stane Street runs along the line of a pre-existing route, possibly dating back to the Bronze Age or earlier. Read Article | 1 News and Comments | Category: Our Photo Pages
Rock ArtGurita 1 (Galicia) features a three-dimensional Sun motif in a relatively central position of a very large outcrop (see pic lower left). This contrasts with hundreds of flat carvings of deer. Image submitted by Xandlinathry
Carving the Sky: Rock Art and the Stars, and more from The Journal of Skyscape Archaeology, which features lots of other Open Access articles on rock art around the world, more in the comments Read Article | 1 News and Comments | Category: Our Photo Pages
Neolithic and Bronze AgeThe very tall and impressive standing stone with this unusual name is located only 2 metres off the east wall of the church of Avaldsnes. It is among the tallest standing stones in Norway - around 7.10 metres in height, and 80 cm wide. An old myth says the world will end when the stone touches the stone wall of the church! Image submitted by kenntha88
Neolithic and Bronze AgeAs so many barrows in the Toten and Hedmark areas of Oppland, Norway that they appear much like "islands" in the flat agricultural landscape. In an open grain field just east of the massive burial mound of "Prinsehaugen" are three smaller barrows. They are all located on top of natural, forest-covered hills, making the barrows appear much larger. Image submitted by kenntha88
Neolithic and Bronze AgeOne of the best known and best preserved circles in Cumbria. A ring of 38 stones stands within a spectacular ring of mountains. Looking to the north you see Skiddaw and Blencathra, to the south High Rigg and Helvellyn, to the west the Derwent Fells and to the east through a gap, the Northern Pennines. Image submitted by markhether18