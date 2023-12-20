Featured: Hare and Tabor T Shirts for discerning antiquarians

Tasburgh Fort

Submitted by enkidu41 on Sunday, 14 January 2024   (9927 reads)

Tasburgh Fort

Iron Age and Later PrehistoryHillfort in Norfolk. This hillfort is difficult to interpret. It is roughly oval in plan surrounded by earth ramparts. It stands within the village of Upper Tasburgh, and Tasburgh church lies within the fort near its southern side. The best preserved ramparts lie on the northern side where there is still an ancient hedgerow. Excavation has shown that the fort was inhabited in the Middle Saxon Period (650-850 AD) up to 1200 AD.
Image submitted by Dodomad

Illegal nighthawkers' treasure hunting at Tasburgh earthworks leaves it full of holes. More in the comments
Read Article | 6 News and Comments | Category: Other Photo Pages

Chedworth Villa Nymphaeum

Submitted by rogerkread on Thursday, 11 January 2024   (3740 reads)

Chedworth Villa Nymphaeum

Springs and Holy WellsThe Nymphaeum or water shrine at Chedworth Roman Villa (NT) in Gloucestershire. Likely to have been a pre-existing spring with associated divinities before the Romans arrived, and the reason for the siting of the villa. Now two 5th-6th century radiocarbon dates give the mid range date for the mosaics construction would be AD 475-495, so two to three generations beyond the time we previously thought people occupied villas in style.
Image submitted by Dodomad

Read Article | 4 News and Comments | Category: Our Photo Pages

Stonehenge.

Submitted by Andy B on Thursday, 11 January 2024   (827016 reads)

Stonehenge.

StonehengeStonehenge needs no introduction of course, and many other sites on the web cover it in detail, so I won't say much more. Just enjoy our unrivalled collection of images and see the comments lower down for links to all the latest Stonehenge research.
Image submitted by Bladup

"The Heel Stone quietly watching the Winter Solstice setting sun at Stonehenge, 2023", photo by Bladup
Read Article | 258 News and Comments | Category: Our Photo Pages

Vergina

Submitted by AlexHunger on Tuesday, 09 January 2024   (8826 reads)

Vergina

Roman, Greek and ClassicalCity dating back to 3000 BCE. There are remains of the Palace of Aiges, theatre and habitations. The site also has about 300 small Iron Age tumuli as well as the large tumuli of Macedonian Kings listed separately. (see the nearby sites list on our page)
Image submitted by Dodomad

The site of the palace where Alexander the Great was crowned king - has reopened after a 16-year restoration, more in the comments
Read Article | 3 News and Comments | Category: Our Photo Pages

Seefin Passage Grave

Submitted by ainsloch on Saturday, 06 January 2024   (8043 reads)

Seefin Passage Grave

Neolithic and Bronze AgeIt is quite a climb to reach Seefin passage mound in Co. Wicklow, but a rewarding one. The entrance to the passage is very narrow and quite a squeeze, however there is a gaping hole in the corbelled roof and the inner chambers and passage can be accessed via that. A beautifully situated monument with great views in all directions. The cairn is quite large and quartz litters the site, as is usual at these places.
Image submitted by Langster

Read Article | 4 News and Comments | Category: Our Photo Pages

Forest Hill Cemetery

Submitted by AKFisher on Saturday, 06 January 2024   (597 reads)

Forest Hill Cemetery

Pre-ColumbianThe cemetery protects seven pre-European contact effigy mounds, dating from 700 to 1200 CE. The earthworks are shaped like a goose flying down a slope toward Lake Wingra, two panthers, and a linear shape. Three more linear mounds have been destroyed by cemetery development and the goose's head was destroyed by grading for the railroad.
Image submitted by AKFisher

Read Article | Category: Other Photo Pages

Dooncarton circle

Submitted by Murph on Tuesday, 02 January 2024   (6936 reads)

Dooncarton circle

Neolithic and Bronze AgeThis little circle lies on a lower slope of Barnacuille surveying Broad Haven and the cliffs of Rinroe on the promontory of Benwee Head, Co. Mayo. There are six stones left: five are 1.4 metres high and pointed, while the sixth is a taller, rectangular outlier. 200 metres west are the indefinite remains of a court-tomb.
Image submitted by Murph

Read Article | 5 News and Comments | Category: Our Photo Pages

Colmeallie

Submitted by Nick on Sunday, 31 December 2023   (23806 reads)

Colmeallie

Neolithic and Bronze AgeRecumbent Stone Circle in Angus. The circle itself is pretty disrupted. Only five stones remain upright, though a drawing I've seen from the 1950's showed 6 upright at that time. It sits on a mound, and on investigation appears to have been two concentric circles at one time. Many stones are now fallen, and others have been utilised in nearby dykes. It's in a pretty stunning location though, and worth a look.
Image submitted by PeteCrane5

Read Article | 9 News and Comments | Category: Our Photo Pages

Los Algarbes

Submitted by Armand on Thursday, 28 December 2023   (1157 reads)

Los Algarbes

Neolithic and Bronze AgeThe complex is made up of fifty funerary structures and artificial caves in the shape of a circular chamber with entrances at various levels. Also notable is a large megalithic construction with a wide corridor carved into the sandstone rock, which can be related to the covered gallery megalithic burials.
Image submitted by kalcoatl

Read Article | Category: Our Photo Pages

Cherkley Court Barrows

Submitted by Andy B on Tuesday, 26 December 2023   (6179 reads)

Cherkley Court Barrows

Neolithic and Bronze AgeA group of round barrows near Cherkley Court. One has been excavated and burial urns were found.
Image submitted by Dodomad

Excavations find evidence for quarrying, crop processing and potential ritual activity - and the possibility that Stane Street runs along the line of a pre-existing route, possibly dating back to the Bronze Age or earlier.
Read Article | 1 News and Comments | Category: Our Photo Pages

Monte da Gurita Petroglifo

Submitted by Xandlinathry on Monday, 25 December 2023   (1937 reads)

Monte da Gurita Petroglifo

Rock ArtGurita 1 (Galicia) features a three-dimensional Sun motif in a relatively central position of a very large outcrop (see pic lower left). This contrasts with hundreds of flat carvings of deer.
Image submitted by Xandlinathry

Carving the Sky: Rock Art and the Stars, and more from The Journal of Skyscape Archaeology, which features lots of other Open Access articles on rock art around the world, more in the comments
Read Article | 1 News and Comments | Category: Our Photo Pages

Sewing Needle of The Virgin Mary

Submitted by kenntha88 on Thursday, 21 December 2023   (3832 reads)

Sewing Needle of The Virgin Mary

Neolithic and Bronze AgeThe very tall and impressive standing stone with this unusual name is located only 2 metres off the east wall of the church of Avaldsnes. It is among the tallest standing stones in Norway - around 7.10 metres in height, and 80 cm wide. An old myth says the world will end when the stone touches the stone wall of the church!
Image submitted by kenntha88

Read Article | Category: Our Photo Pages

Slettavegen-Grimstad

Submitted by kenntha88 on Wednesday, 20 December 2023   (440 reads)

Slettavegen-Grimstad

Neolithic and Bronze AgeAs so many barrows in the Toten and Hedmark areas of Oppland, Norway that they appear much like "islands" in the flat agricultural landscape. In an open grain field just east of the massive burial mound of "Prinsehaugen" are three smaller barrows. They are all located on top of natural, forest-covered hills, making the barrows appear much larger.
Image submitted by kenntha88

Read Article | Category: Our Photo Pages

Castlerigg

Submitted by H_Fenton on Tuesday, 19 December 2023   (75906 reads)

Castlerigg

Neolithic and Bronze AgeOne of the best known and best preserved circles in Cumbria. A ring of 38 stones stands within a spectacular ring of mountains. Looking to the north you see Skiddaw and Blencathra, to the south High Rigg and Helvellyn, to the west the Derwent Fells and to the east through a gap, the Northern Pennines.
Image submitted by markhether18

Top photo: The constellation of Orion and a small Geminid meteor above Castlerigg stone circle
Read Article | 40 News and Comments | Category: Our Photo Pages

Prehistoric Avebury

Prehistoric Avebury

